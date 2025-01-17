什麼是Orenium Protocol (ORE)

Orenium Protocol - Redefines the standards of performance security, and sustainability in the digital landscape. The Orenium Ecosystem is a dynamic and interconnected landscape that brings together decentralized finance, web3 interactions, NFT trading, secure wallet solutions, and blockchain education. Orenium is Future • Speed and Efficiency Orenium underlying blockchain unmatched speed, with a transactional throughput of 5,000 transactions per second, ensures that ORC20 transactions are not only swift but also cost-effective. • Neutral and Sustainable By choosing Orenium, you contribute to a greener and more sustainable digital assets industry. • Security-First Mindset ORC20 standard within Orenium inherits the security-first approach of the blockchain. Orenium Pioneering the Blockchain Evolution with Unmatched Speed, Ironclad Security, and a Commitment to a Sustainable Digital.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Orenium Protocol (ORE) 資源 白皮書 官網