什麼是Orca AVAI (AVAI)

AVAI is an asset that is pegged to the US Dollar; in other words, a coin intended to float as close to $1.00 USD as possible. It will be backed by locking tokens as collateral in a personal Vault in a Orca Bank as well as via other mechanisms described in the technical overview. The entire process is decentralized and does not use a middleman such as a financial institution, meaning simply that the user is in full control of their funds at all times. An Orca Bank is the contract that allows a user to deposit a specific ERC20 as collateral, granting AVAI in return. Using the USDC token as an example, if a user deposits $150 USD worth of collateral funds into a Vault, they will have the ability to borrow up to 100 AVAI, worth $100 USD. This grants them the opportunity to invest a total of $250 USD, while owing a stable $100 USD.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Orca AVAI (AVAI) 資源 官網