Orca AVAI 價格 (AVAI)
今天 Orca AVAI (AVAI) 的實時價格爲 0.596698 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。AVAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Orca AVAI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 8.56 USD
- Orca AVAI 當天價格變化爲 -0.47%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
今天內，Orca AVAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0028381499564112。
在過去30天內，Orca AVAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0335254174。
在過去60天內，Orca AVAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1358409251。
在過去90天內，Orca AVAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0028381499564112
|-0.47%
|30天
|$ -0.0335254174
|-5.61%
|60天
|$ -0.1358409251
|-22.76%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Orca AVAI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.27%
-0.47%
-0.06%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
AVAI is an asset that is pegged to the US Dollar; in other words, a coin intended to float as close to $1.00 USD as possible. It will be backed by locking tokens as collateral in a personal Vault in a Orca Bank as well as via other mechanisms described in the technical overview. The entire process is decentralized and does not use a middleman such as a financial institution, meaning simply that the user is in full control of their funds at all times. An Orca Bank is the contract that allows a user to deposit a specific ERC20 as collateral, granting AVAI in return. Using the USDC token as an example, if a user deposits $150 USD worth of collateral funds into a Vault, they will have the ability to borrow up to 100 AVAI, worth $100 USD. This grants them the opportunity to invest a total of $250 USD, while owing a stable $100 USD.
