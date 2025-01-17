Orca AVAI 圖標

Orca AVAI 價格 (AVAI)

USD

Orca AVAI (AVAI) 實時價格圖表

$0.596698
$0.596698
-0.40%(1D)

今天 Orca AVAI (AVAI) 的價格

今天 Orca AVAI (AVAI) 的實時價格爲 0.596698 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。AVAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Orca AVAI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 8.56 USD
- Orca AVAI 當天價格變化爲 -0.47%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 AVAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。

Orca AVAI (AVAI) 價格表現 USD

今天內，Orca AVAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0028381499564112
在過去30天內，Orca AVAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0335254174
在過去60天內，Orca AVAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1358409251
在過去90天內，Orca AVAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.0028381499564112-0.47%
30天$ -0.0335254174-5.61%
60天$ -0.1358409251-22.76%
90天$ 0--

Orca AVAI (AVAI) 價格分析

Orca AVAI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0.596337
$ 0.596337

$ 0.60506
$ 0.60506

$ 1.21
$ 1.21

-0.27%

-0.47%

-0.06%

Orca AVAI (AVAI) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

$ 8.56
$ 8.56

0.00
0.00

什麼是Orca AVAI (AVAI)

AVAI is an asset that is pegged to the US Dollar; in other words, a coin intended to float as close to $1.00 USD as possible. It will be backed by locking tokens as collateral in a personal Vault in a Orca Bank as well as via other mechanisms described in the technical overview. The entire process is decentralized and does not use a middleman such as a financial institution, meaning simply that the user is in full control of their funds at all times. An Orca Bank is the contract that allows a user to deposit a specific ERC20 as collateral, granting AVAI in return. Using the USDC token as an example, if a user deposits $150 USD worth of collateral funds into a Vault, they will have the ability to borrow up to 100 AVAI, worth $100 USD. This grants them the opportunity to invest a total of $250 USD, while owing a stable $100 USD.

Orca AVAI (AVAI) 資源

官網

大家還在問：關於 Orca AVAI (AVAI) 的其他問題

AVAI 兌換爲當地貨幣

1 AVAI 兌換 AUD
A$0.9547168
1 AVAI 兌換 GBP
0.48332538
1 AVAI 兌換 EUR
0.57879706
1 AVAI 兌換 USD
$0.596698
1 AVAI 兌換 MYR
RM2.685141
1 AVAI 兌換 TRY
21.13504316
1 AVAI 兌換 JPY
¥92.6373645
1 AVAI 兌換 RUB
61.53149776
1 AVAI 兌換 INR
51.6740468
1 AVAI 兌換 IDR
Rp9,781.93286112
1 AVAI 兌換 PHP
34.96053582
1 AVAI 兌換 EGP
￡E.30.0735792
1 AVAI 兌換 BRL
R$3.6100229
1 AVAI 兌換 CAD
C$0.85327814
1 AVAI 兌換 BDT
72.54654284
1 AVAI 兌換 NGN
929.43470574
1 AVAI 兌換 UAH
25.16872164
1 AVAI 兌換 VES
Bs32.221692
1 AVAI 兌換 PKR
Rs166.48470898
1 AVAI 兌換 KZT
316.548289
1 AVAI 兌換 THB
฿20.60994892
1 AVAI 兌換 TWD
NT$19.63733118
1 AVAI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.54299518
1 AVAI 兌換 HKD
HK$4.64231044
1 AVAI 兌換 MAD
.د.م5.9968149