Orbler 價格 (ORBR)
今天 Orbler (ORBR) 的實時價格爲 0.225214 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ORBR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Orbler 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 55.34K USD
- Orbler 當天價格變化爲 -1.28%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ORBR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ORBR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Orbler 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0029415542403527。
在過去30天內，Orbler 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0609471424。
在過去60天內，Orbler 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0867685806。
在過去90天內，Orbler 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.02019432757909378。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0029415542403527
|-1.28%
|30天
|$ -0.0609471424
|-27.06%
|60天
|$ -0.0867685806
|-38.52%
|90天
|$ -0.02019432757909378
|-8.22%
Orbler 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.40%
-1.28%
-10.33%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Orbler is an innovative Web3 application platform designed to bolster the activities and interactions of Web3 projects on social media. By introducing a unique "Mission" format, we enable captivating digital adventures that drive community engagement and strengthen the online presence of a Web3 project. What makes your project unique? Orbler stands apart in its approach to community engagement. Unlike typical platforms, we intertwine entertainment and task accomplishment through our "Mission to Earn" concept. This not only provides rewards but also offers curated tasks that enhance connectivity among peers and fosters an enriched Web3 experience. History of your project. Orbler began as a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game project, dabbling with NFTs and aiming to create a bridge between gaming and the blockchain world. Recognizing the expansive potential of Web3, Orbler pivoted, leveraging its core strengths to cater to Web3 projects, enhancing their social media footprint and community engagement. What’s next for your project? The future looks bright and expansive for Orbler. We are on the brink of unveiling a refreshed website, a brand-new logo, and, most importantly, our application platform. All these are deeply rooted in our mantra, 'From Community, For Community'. Our goal is to further the reach and potential of Web3 projects and communities, giving them the tools and platform they need to thrive. What can your token be used for? While the precise utilities of the Orbler token will be detailed in our forthcoming whitepaper, anticipate its pivotal role in powering the "Mission to Earn" concept. It will act as a reward for users engaging with missions and possibly play a role in staking, and other functionalities that drive the Orbler ecosystem forward.
