Oracle Finance Network(ONF)資訊

The Oracle Finance Network (OFN) is a next-generation on-chain financial infrastructure jointly initiated by a global alliance of leading foundations. It deeply integrates oracle bone inscriptions—humanity's earliest symbol of trust—with cutting-edge blockchain technology to build an open, transparent, and cross-chain interoperable Web3 financial ecosystem. OFN will promote the widespread adoption of Finance-as-a-Service (FaaS), creating seamless interoperability across the entire financial value chain, encompassing asset issuance, trading, lending, derivatives, and payments. The OFN aims to construct the world's first on-chain financial super-ecosystem governed collaboratively by a cross-industry foundation alliance.