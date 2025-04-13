opTrade AI 價格 (OPTR)
今天 opTrade AI (OPTR) 的實時價格爲 0.327096 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 281.23K USD。OPTR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
opTrade AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- opTrade AI 當天價格變化爲 -0.15%
- 其循環供應量爲 860.49K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OPTR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OPTR 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，opTrade AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0005049467297911。
在過去30天內，opTrade AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0990559536。
在過去60天內，opTrade AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，opTrade AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0005049467297911
|-0.15%
|30天
|$ -0.0990559536
|-30.28%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
opTrade AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.34%
-0.15%
-21.59%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Welcome to opTrade AI, the world's first real-time crypto intelligence trading ecosystem for Ethereum. What is opTrade AI? opTrade AI is an advanced trading platform that combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to provide automated trading strategies, real-time market analysis, and AI-powered insights for cryptocurrency traders. How does the $OPTR token work? The $OPTR token is the utility token powering the opTrade AI ecosystem. It grants access to membership tiers, provides trading fee discounts, enables governance participation, and accumulates value through the platform's revenue sharing model. What are the membership tiers? opTrade AI offers four membership tiers: Rookie, Trader, Pro, and Elite. Each tier provides escalating benefits and features, with access determined by the amount of $OPTR tokens held or a monthly subscription fee. How do I get started? To begin, join our community on Telegram, acquire $OPTR tokens through Uniswap, and connect with our opTx Smart Trading Bot. As we progress through our roadmap, additional features and the full trading terminal will become available.
