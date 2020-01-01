OpMentis（OPM）資訊

OpMentis OPM is an ethereum token of OpMentis platform , where state-of-the-art AI technology meets accessibility the platform is meticulously designed to empower users, allowing them to delve into the realm of artificial intelligence with ease and confidence. The essence of Opmentis lies in its ability to simplify complex AI concepts and tools, making them user-friendly and approachable. This means that even those without a coding background can harness the full potential of AI for various purposes, from personal projects to significant business initiatives.