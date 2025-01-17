OpenEden TBILL 價格 (TBILL)
今天 OpenEden TBILL (TBILL) 的實時價格爲 1.089 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。TBILL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
OpenEden TBILL 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.00 USD
- OpenEden TBILL 當天價格變化爲 +0.01%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TBILL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TBILL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，OpenEden TBILL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，OpenEden TBILL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0035363097。
在過去60天內，OpenEden TBILL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0074374344。
在過去90天內，OpenEden TBILL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.01134758。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30天
|$ +0.0035363097
|+0.32%
|60天
|$ +0.0074374344
|+0.68%
|90天
|$ +0.01134758
|+1.05%
OpenEden TBILL 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.07%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The OpenEden TBILL Vault is a smart-contract vault for U.S. Treasury Bills. Investing into the TBILL Vault provides exposure to the U.S. risk-free rate on-chain. The TBILL token is a prospectus-based token backed by short-term U.S. Treasury Bills. It is an EIP-20-compliant representation of stablecoin balances supplied to the OpenEden TBILL Vault. By depositing USDC and minting TBILL tokens, an investor will have legal rights to the redemption value of all the assets (Treasury Bills, USDC, and fiat USD) held within the Vault, proportional to the amount of TBILL tokens the investor holds relative to the total outstanding supply of TBILL tokens. The TBILL token is issued by Hill Lights International (“HLI”), a professional fund established under the British Virgin Island Securities and Investment Business Act 2010. The underlying portfolio of Treasury Bills are held by HLI via a bankruptcy-remote and wholly-owned special purpose vehicle, OpenEden Cayman Limited (“OCL”), with segregated accounts in regulated and qualified custodians. OpenEden Pte Ltd (“OEPL”), the investment manager of OCL, is a registered fund management company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the Jurisdiction of the Republic of Singapore, and is responsible for managing the Treasury Bills portfolio. A small portion of underlying assets are held in USDC and fiat USD for liquidity purposes. TBILL tokens are currently only available to Accredited Investors from U.S. and non-U.S. jurisdictions who are required to undergo mandatory KYC and AML screening during the subscription process. Transfers of TBILL tokens are only restricted to the whitelisted wallets of Accredited Investors.
|1 TBILL 兌換 AUD
A$1.7424
|1 TBILL 兌換 GBP
￡0.88209
|1 TBILL 兌換 EUR
€1.05633
|1 TBILL 兌換 USD
$1.089
|1 TBILL 兌換 MYR
RM4.9005
|1 TBILL 兌換 TRY
₺38.57238
|1 TBILL 兌換 JPY
¥169.06725
|1 TBILL 兌換 RUB
₽112.29768
|1 TBILL 兌換 INR
₹94.3074
|1 TBILL 兌換 IDR
Rp17,852.45616
|1 TBILL 兌換 PHP
₱63.80451
|1 TBILL 兌換 EGP
￡E.54.8856
|1 TBILL 兌換 BRL
R$6.58845
|1 TBILL 兌換 CAD
C$1.55727
|1 TBILL 兌換 BDT
৳132.40062
|1 TBILL 兌換 NGN
₦1,696.25907
|1 TBILL 兌換 UAH
₴45.93402
|1 TBILL 兌換 VES
Bs58.806
|1 TBILL 兌換 PKR
Rs303.84189
|1 TBILL 兌換 KZT
₸577.7145
|1 TBILL 兌換 THB
฿37.61406
|1 TBILL 兌換 TWD
NT$35.83899
|1 TBILL 兌換 CHF
Fr0.99099
|1 TBILL 兌換 HKD
HK$8.47242
|1 TBILL 兌換 MAD
.د.م10.94445