Open Exchange Token 價格 (OX OLD)
今天 Open Exchange Token (OX OLD) 的實時價格爲 0.00652688 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 36.67M USD。OX OLD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Open Exchange Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.62K USD
- Open Exchange Token 當天價格變化爲 -9.14%
- 其循環供應量爲 5.62B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OX OLD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OX OLD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Open Exchange Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000656678092510047。
在過去30天內，Open Exchange Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0043356862。
在過去60天內，Open Exchange Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0062134265。
在過去90天內，Open Exchange Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000656678092510047
|-9.14%
|30天
|$ +0.0043356862
|+66.43%
|60天
|$ +0.0062134265
|+95.20%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Open Exchange Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.78%
-9.14%
+39.09%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? OPNX (Open Exchange) is the world's first exchange for trading crypto spot, derivatives, and claims on public orderbooks. OPNX's vision is to create a new standard for a radically transparent and accessible financial world. We help traders and investors who are seeking a credible exchange to experience more fair and transparent financial markets. What makes your project unique? OPNX is a way for those affected by crypto crises to rebuild and take control of their financial future. Over $20 billion of claims are trapped in the bankruptcy proceedings of FTX, Voyager, Celsius, Genesis, BlockFi, Hodlnaut, Mt Gox, 3AC, and other firms. OPNX solves this by being the first to provide tokenized claims trading on order books which can also be used as collateral to trade crypto futures. History of your project. OPNX officially launched on April 3, 2023, as the world's first crypto and claims exchange. On May 31, 2023, OPNX launched its new token $OX, a new staking and governance platform called The Herd, and claims trading for Celsius. What’s next for your project? Following Celsius, we plan to offer FTX claims trading shortly in June. We aim to offer claims trading for as many bankruptcy estates available. The Herd is a staking / DAO type system for users to stake OX and is available at ox.opnx.com. We will be issuing various tokens into the What can your token be used for? $OX introduces a new exchange token model at the heart of the Open Ecosystem, comprising OPNX, The Herd (where users stake $OX and vote on governance), and a host of upcoming products. $OX disrupts the typical CEX token incentivization model by pioneering a staking fee discount model that is democratic, dynamically adjusting, and promotes alignment between the exchange and traders. Every user can receive up to a 100% fee discount in perpetuity by staking $OX tokens proportional to their share of trading activity.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 OX OLD 兌換 AUD
A$0.010443008
|1 OX OLD 兌換 GBP
￡0.0051562352
|1 OX OLD 兌換 EUR
€0.0062658048
|1 OX OLD 兌換 USD
$0.00652688
|1 OX OLD 兌換 MYR
RM0.02937096
|1 OX OLD 兌換 TRY
₺0.2288976816
|1 OX OLD 兌換 JPY
¥1.0236105904
|1 OX OLD 兌換 RUB
₽0.6751404672
|1 OX OLD 兌換 INR
₹0.5555680256
|1 OX OLD 兌換 IDR
Rp106.9980156672
|1 OX OLD 兌換 PHP
₱0.3854775328
|1 OX OLD 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.3322834608
|1 OX OLD 兌換 BRL
R$0.0409235376
|1 OX OLD 兌換 CAD
C$0.0093334384
|1 OX OLD 兌換 BDT
৳0.7800274288
|1 OX OLD 兌換 NGN
₦10.150603776
|1 OX OLD 兌換 UAH
₴0.2739984224
|1 OX OLD 兌換 VES
Bs0.326344
|1 OX OLD 兌換 PKR
Rs1.8164959728
|1 OX OLD 兌換 KZT
₸3.424327592
|1 OX OLD 兌換 THB
฿0.2255689728
|1 OX OLD 兌換 TWD
NT$0.2131679008
|1 OX OLD 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0058089232
|1 OX OLD 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0507138576
|1 OX OLD 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0654646064