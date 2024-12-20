什麼是Opacity (OPCT)

Opacity is a cloud storage provider with one major difference, privacy. With the rise of digital property, many people have increasingly become concerned with the security and privacy of materials stored with cloud storage companies such as Dropbox, Google, and others. Small businesses, individuals, and enterprises want to keep their data private. Opacity protects people’s basic rights and provides private cloud storage to anyone through its Opacity token, OPCT. The token can be purchased on a crypto exchange and then used to purchase data storage plans that are completely private, and can only be accessed by the purchaser with the private key. Unlike other service providers, Opacity does not require personal identification information. Opacity stores no information on its users, and allows people to store private information, such as company secrets, intellectual property, personal photographs, legal documents, and family moments, with assurance that personal data stays personal. Access to private storage and file sharing enables a new way to protect your important files.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Opacity (OPCT) 資源 官網