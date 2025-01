什麼是oof oof CTO (OOF)

Welcome to oof on Solana. oof the most memeable memecoin in existence. The dogs have had their day, it’s time for oof to take reign oof is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative ShibaCumGMElonKishuTurboAssFlokiMoon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. oof is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth on pump,fun with no-presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, oof is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let oof show you the way.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

oof oof CTO (OOF) 資源 官網