OneLedger 價格 (OLT)
今天 OneLedger (OLT) 的實時價格爲 0.00136954 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 598.73K USD。OLT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
OneLedger 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 138.00K USD
- OneLedger 當天價格變化爲 -2.81%
- 其循環供應量爲 434.60M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OLT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OLT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，OneLedger 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，OneLedger 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0018763133。
在過去60天內，OneLedger 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0020008071。
在過去90天內，OneLedger 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0008183323442252176。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.81%
|30天
|$ +0.0018763133
|+137.00%
|60天
|$ +0.0020008071
|+146.09%
|90天
|$ +0.0008183323442252176
|+148.46%
OneLedger 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.26%
-2.81%
-7.23%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
OneLedger enables you to focus building your business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will make your business application interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OneLedger defines a three-layer consensus protocol to enable more effective integration of different blockchain applications. Business logic can be implemented by the first layer – a configurable role-based consensus protocol leveraging hierarchical grouping similar to the structure of Merkle Tree. The side chain consensus protocol can move consensus traffic from the main chain with public consensus to the side chain with high performance and efficiency. OneLedger block structure enables the synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus. The company works as a cross-ledger blockchain platform for people to make exchanges through business methodology. Not only that, but it’s also developed using the enterprise blockchain technology solutions that are running across the globe like something the world has never seen. One Ledger also operates as a powerful consensus engine that will help people with governance, so they can rest assured their transactions are being completed legitimately. The SDK on the platform is also highly customizable. And the platform, in general, is highly scalable and reliable. The architecture of the One Leger is built around the focal point of building your business software through the One Ledger modularization tools. They are set up to communicate with One Leger’s advanced protocol via the unique API gateway used by the platform developers. The new method of operation is designed to make your business application work together with different private and public blockchains in synchronicity by way of side chains that work together and are implemented via the One Ledger platform. The platform is designed to help people in a wide range of different business models. People in finance, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and just about anything else will benefit highly from the One Ledger protocol. It works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger and several other platforms.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 OLT 兌換 AUD
A$0.0021775686
|1 OLT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0010819366
|1 OLT 兌換 EUR
€0.0013147584
|1 OLT 兌換 USD
$0.00136954
|1 OLT 兌換 MYR
RM0.00616293
|1 OLT 兌換 TRY
₺0.048070854
|1 OLT 兌換 JPY
¥0.2159353718
|1 OLT 兌換 RUB
₽0.1417336946
|1 OLT 兌換 INR
₹0.1165615494
|1 OLT 兌換 IDR
Rp22.4514718176
|1 OLT 兌換 PHP
₱0.0809672048
|1 OLT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0697232814
|1 OLT 兌換 BRL
R$0.0084089756
|1 OLT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0019584422
|1 OLT 兌換 BDT
৳0.1636737254
|1 OLT 兌換 NGN
₦2.1266080166
|1 OLT 兌換 UAH
₴0.0574932892
|1 OLT 兌換 VES
Bs0.068477
|1 OLT 兌換 PKR
Rs0.3811566774
|1 OLT 兌換 KZT
₸0.718529161
|1 OLT 兌換 THB
฿0.0474134748
|1 OLT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0447291764
|1 OLT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0012188906
|1 OLT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0106413258
|1 OLT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0137364862