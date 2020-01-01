ONE PUNCH CAT（PUNCH）資訊

One Punch Cat is a community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain. Inspired by the viral culture of internet memes and the legendary strength of the cat superhero archetype, One Punch Cat brings together a unique blend of humor, community engagement, and blockchain technology. With a strong emphasis on community involvement and creativity, the project has been revitalized and taken over by its dedicated community after the departure of the original developers.