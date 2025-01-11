OnChain Pepe 404 價格 (OCP404)
今天 OnChain Pepe 404 (OCP404) 的實時價格爲 990.64 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 87.18K USD。OCP404 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
OnChain Pepe 404 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.13K USD
- OnChain Pepe 404 當天價格變化爲 -5.45%
- 其循環供應量爲 88.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OCP404兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OCP404 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，OnChain Pepe 404 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -57.1758023481806。
在過去30天內，OnChain Pepe 404 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -279.4732148320。
在過去60天內，OnChain Pepe 404 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +166.8512167280。
在過去90天內，OnChain Pepe 404 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -57.1758023481806
|-5.45%
|30天
|$ -279.4732148320
|-28.21%
|60天
|$ +166.8512167280
|+16.84%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
OnChain Pepe 404 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-5.45%
-9.42%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
88 Pepes generated and stored entirely on-chain and minted as ERC404 tokens. Unlike regular NFTs, there is no IPFS or image link. All art is randomly generated and stored completely on the blockchain. This ensures that your art can never be changed or lost. -OCP404 contract is renounced -OCP404 LP is locked for 10 years -OCP404 art is onchain as SVG OCP404 will be the one where the community is at. That's where the legacy is. All art embedded entirely on chain - no third party links. As long as Ethereum is alive, your art will stay with you. Like Bitcoin Ordinals, but for ERC404s! The first of its kind. And only 88 to go around. With the total supply being 88 tokens, that means we will have 88 Pepe’s Every time a wallet has greater than 1 OCP404 token a Pepe is minted and sent to their wallet. If that wallet has less than 1 OCP404 that Pepe is burnt. The design and characteristics of Pepe NFT’s is ever changing! Will you be one of the elite 88.
