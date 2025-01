什麼是Omira (OMIRA)

Omira Labs is an organization focused on applying predictive intelligence within DeFi. The first and most practical application of Omira's technology is the Omira B.B4 model, which delivers sentiment-driven price predictions on specified assets. $OMIRA is the native currency of Omira Labs - its holders gain unrestricted access to Omira's predictive models and are entitled to earning opportunities related to revenue streams and collaborative model training programs.

Omira (OMIRA) 資源 白皮書 官網