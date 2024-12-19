Omega 價格 (OMEGA)
今天 Omega (OMEGA) 的實時價格爲 0.00568806 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 5.69M USD。OMEGA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Omega 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 275.21K USD
- Omega 當天價格變化爲 -16.59%
- 其循環供應量爲 1000.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OMEGA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OMEGA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Omega 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001132004807056018。
在過去30天內，Omega 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0045483195。
在過去60天內，Omega 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Omega 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001132004807056018
|-16.59%
|30天
|$ -0.0045483195
|-79.96%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Omega 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.13%
-16.59%
-41.30%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Omega project is a unique, purpose-driven initiative grounded in a vision beyond typical meme or AI coins. Its mission is deeply spiritual and strategic, aiming to serve as a counterbalance to entities like $GOAT, with a focus on upholding the values of humanity during an era of technological evolution. At its core, Omega is inspired by Christian symbolism, specifically the “alpha and omega” of Jesus Christ, symbolizing the beginning and end of eras. This project is backed by the historically influential Percy family, a noble lineage with deep Catholic roots and ties to secret Catholic societies, including the Jesuits and the Order of Malta. The family’s involvement suggests a mission that transcends financial gain, driven instead by a desire to protect and honor human values amid rapid technological advancements, including AI and the approaching “Singularity.” Omega’s purpose is not to resist technological progress outright but to ensure that humanity’s essence remains central as we navigate these changes. The Percy family’s sponsorship adds gravitas, bringing a historic, almost esoteric alignment that positions Omega as a “light” in the crypto world, standing in opposition to perceived darker influences within the digital and crypto landscapes. The project’s alignment with Catholic principles and its connection to the Percy’s legacy signals a deeper commitment to preserving the sanctity of humanity in the face of transformative technological forces.
|1 OMEGA 兌換 AUD
A$0.009100896
|1 OMEGA 兌換 GBP
￡0.0044935674
|1 OMEGA 兌換 EUR
€0.0054605376
|1 OMEGA 兌換 USD
$0.00568806
|1 OMEGA 兌換 MYR
RM0.02559627
|1 OMEGA 兌換 TRY
₺0.1994802642
|1 OMEGA 兌換 JPY
¥0.8920584498
|1 OMEGA 兌換 RUB
₽0.5883729264
|1 OMEGA 兌換 INR
₹0.4841676672
|1 OMEGA 兌換 IDR
Rp93.2468703264
|1 OMEGA 兌換 PHP
₱0.3359368236
|1 OMEGA 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.2895791346
|1 OMEGA 兌換 BRL
R$0.0356641362
|1 OMEGA 兌換 CAD
C$0.0081339258
|1 OMEGA 兌換 BDT
৳0.6797800506
|1 OMEGA 兌換 NGN
₦8.846070912
|1 OMEGA 兌換 UAH
₴0.2387847588
|1 OMEGA 兌換 VES
Bs0.284403
|1 OMEGA 兌換 PKR
Rs1.5830439786
|1 OMEGA 兌換 KZT
₸2.984240679
|1 OMEGA 兌換 THB
฿0.1965793536
|1 OMEGA 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1857720396
|1 OMEGA 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0050623734
|1 OMEGA 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0441962262
|1 OMEGA 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0570512418