Oia Oia Cat（OIACAT）資訊

Oia Oia Cat is a memecoin inspired by the viral meme featuring Ethel, a spinning cat beloved by internet fans. This project is built around the charm of the Oia Oia Cat meme, bringing its fun and humor into the crypto world. We’ve partnered with the official Oiacat TikTok creator, who regularly produces new and engaging content to keep the community connected and entertained. By combining the energy of viral internet culture with the accessibility of cryptocurrency, Oia Oia Cat aims to build a unique, fun-loving community for fans of the meme and crypto enthusiasts alike.