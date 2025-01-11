OG404 價格 (OG404)
今天 OG404 (OG404) 的實時價格爲 940.78 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。OG404 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
OG404 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 940.78 USD
- OG404 當天價格變化爲 +0.04%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OG404兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OG404 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，OG404 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.346383。
在過去30天內，OG404 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -93.7592637360。
在過去60天內，OG404 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +158.5957516200。
在過去90天內，OG404 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.346383
|+0.04%
|30天
|$ -93.7592637360
|-9.96%
|60天
|$ +158.5957516200
|+16.86%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
OG404 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.04%
+3.19%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Yuliverse: A web3 alternative reality game inspired by Pokemon Go and Hearthstone. It is a social and lifestyle SuperApp. Hunt treausure, make friends and earn along the way. Yuliverse is a location based real time alternative reality game. Inspired by Pokemon Go and Hearthstone. You play by walking, biking and hitting check points in real life with an overlayed augmented reality map. Users can level up their character, craft items, and experience a meta-adventure. Yuliverse's vision is to combine users and community with a metaverse that links the onchain and offlchain world. We bring innovative storytelling through location based discovery, real-life rewards with business partnerships and a platform to connect businesses and their community. Yuliverse is the global leader in Web3 location-based games (Web3 version of Pokémon GO). Launched in Q4 of 2022, Yuliverse quickly achieved 150K Daily Unique Active Wallet. Aiming to further empower location-based applications, Yuliverse is developing the first Location-Based Services Blockchain and a decentralized LBS data infrastructure, set to launch in Q1 of 2025. OG404 is the flagship asset issued by Yuliverse based on the DN404. It offers the most potent privileges within the Yuli ecosystem. Rooted in the "Web3 OG culture," OG404 explores new gameplay possibilities for the NFT project.
|1 OG404 兌換 AUD
A$1,524.0636
|1 OG404 兌換 GBP
￡762.0318
|1 OG404 兌換 EUR
€912.5566
|1 OG404 兌換 USD
$940.78
|1 OG404 兌換 MYR
RM4,224.1022
|1 OG404 兌換 TRY
₺33,322.4276
|1 OG404 兌換 JPY
¥148,332.7826
|1 OG404 兌換 RUB
₽95,611.4714
|1 OG404 兌換 INR
₹81,085.8282
|1 OG404 兌換 IDR
Rp15,422,620.4832
|1 OG404 兌換 PHP
₱55,506.02
|1 OG404 兌換 EGP
￡E.47,537.6134
|1 OG404 兌換 BRL
R$5,757.5736
|1 OG404 兌換 CAD
C$1,354.7232
|1 OG404 兌換 BDT
৳114,756.3444
|1 OG404 兌換 NGN
₦1,458,566.4964
|1 OG404 兌換 UAH
₴39,776.1784
|1 OG404 兌換 VES
Bs49,861.34
|1 OG404 兌換 PKR
Rs261,979.0066
|1 OG404 兌換 KZT
₸496,449.606
|1 OG404 兌換 THB
฿32,626.2504
|1 OG404 兌換 TWD
NT$31,149.2258
|1 OG404 兌換 CHF
Fr856.1098
|1 OG404 兌換 HKD
HK$7,319.2684
|1 OG404 兌換 MAD
.د.م9,445.4312