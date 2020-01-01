Official Tiger King（EXOTIC）資訊

This is the official meme coin created by the Tiger King, Joe Exotic. Joe exotic became a world wide phenomenon in 2020 with the release of the Netflix series "Tiger King". His fame continues to grow with numerous TV series and a world wide following. Joe is launching the toke from prison to help raise funds for charity while he is still behind bars. Joe aims to use proceeds from the coin to donate to and raise awareness for the operation smile charity. Since this is a meme coin, it has no intrinsic value other than to promote community.