什麼是Octaplex Network (PLX)

Octaplex is creating a Network functioning across the borders of blockchains. We are acquiring partnerships with other projects to enable a safe and beneficial ecosystem for everyone participating. The network is backed by bringing novel ideas into the popular frictionless yield concept, taking it to the next level. By creating an expandable and customisable reward system, we incentivise the holding of our token. Through our dApp, holders have access to an expanding list of reward options that they can select simultaneously and customise to suit their portfolio. They receive random airdrops, lottery multipliers on purchases and will reap the benefits of our price stabilising mechanics as the Octaplex Network expands. Through cooperation within the network, we create exposure to a variety of projects and businesses, driving the multi-token reward system that Octaplex holders receive by simply holding $PLX tokens in their wallets The Future of Octaplex Network will be a multichain one, through the development of our bridges, creating an interoperable and safe ecosystem connecting high quality projects into a network of mutual support and growth. We are oriented at mutual co-operation instead of the past competition driven mindset throughout the markets. We wish to enable all our partners to be able to share their resources, assistance and information to give birth to new ideas and make our paths of development friendlier and more efficient.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Octaplex Network (PLX) 資源 官網