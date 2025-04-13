Octaplex Network 價格 (PLX)
今天 Octaplex Network (PLX) 的實時價格爲 1.14 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PLX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Octaplex Network 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.18 USD
- Octaplex Network 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PLX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PLX 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Octaplex Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Octaplex Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0053292720。
在過去60天內，Octaplex Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1685026020。
在過去90天內，Octaplex Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.227257805947023。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0053292720
|+0.47%
|60天
|$ -0.1685026020
|-14.78%
|90天
|$ -0.227257805947023
|-16.62%
Octaplex Network 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-5.37%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Octaplex is creating a Network functioning across the borders of blockchains. We are acquiring partnerships with other projects to enable a safe and beneficial ecosystem for everyone participating. The network is backed by bringing novel ideas into the popular frictionless yield concept, taking it to the next level. By creating an expandable and customisable reward system, we incentivise the holding of our token. Through our dApp, holders have access to an expanding list of reward options that they can select simultaneously and customise to suit their portfolio. They receive random airdrops, lottery multipliers on purchases and will reap the benefits of our price stabilising mechanics as the Octaplex Network expands. Through cooperation within the network, we create exposure to a variety of projects and businesses, driving the multi-token reward system that Octaplex holders receive by simply holding $PLX tokens in their wallets The Future of Octaplex Network will be a multichain one, through the development of our bridges, creating an interoperable and safe ecosystem connecting high quality projects into a network of mutual support and growth. We are oriented at mutual co-operation instead of the past competition driven mindset throughout the markets. We wish to enable all our partners to be able to share their resources, assistance and information to give birth to new ideas and make our paths of development friendlier and more efficient.
|1 PLX 兌換 VND
₫29,230.74
|1 PLX 兌換 AUD
A$1.8126
|1 PLX 兌換 GBP
￡0.8664
|1 PLX 兌換 EUR
€1.0032
|1 PLX 兌換 USD
$1.14
|1 PLX 兌換 MYR
RM5.0388
|1 PLX 兌換 TRY
₺43.2288
|1 PLX 兌換 JPY
¥163.6014
|1 PLX 兌換 RUB
₽94.8252
|1 PLX 兌換 INR
₹97.9944
|1 PLX 兌換 IDR
Rp18,999.9924
|1 PLX 兌換 KRW
₩1,619.313
|1 PLX 兌換 PHP
₱65.1852
|1 PLX 兌換 EGP
￡E.58.4592
|1 PLX 兌換 BRL
R$6.6804
|1 PLX 兌換 CAD
C$1.5732
|1 PLX 兌換 BDT
৳138.225
|1 PLX 兌換 NGN
₦1,812.3948
|1 PLX 兌換 UAH
₴47.0934
|1 PLX 兌換 VES
Bs80.94
|1 PLX 兌換 PKR
Rs318.9606
|1 PLX 兌換 KZT
₸587.9208
|1 PLX 兌換 THB
฿38.1558
|1 PLX 兌換 TWD
NT$36.9018
|1 PLX 兌換 AED
د.إ4.1838
|1 PLX 兌換 CHF
Fr0.9234
|1 PLX 兌換 HKD
HK$8.835
|1 PLX 兌換 MAD
.د.م10.5792
|1 PLX 兌換 MXN
$23.142