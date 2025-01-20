OceanFi 價格 (OCF)
今天 OceanFi (OCF) 的實時價格爲 0.358419 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。OCF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
OceanFi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 579.55 USD
- OceanFi 當天價格變化爲 -1.37%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OCF兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OCF 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，OceanFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0050069712303391。
在過去30天內，OceanFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0368395234。
在過去60天內，OceanFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0370791982。
在過去90天內，OceanFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2508068461206371。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0050069712303391
|-1.37%
|30天
|$ -0.0368395234
|-10.27%
|60天
|$ -0.0370791982
|-10.34%
|90天
|$ -0.2508068461206371
|-41.16%
OceanFi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.31%
-1.37%
-6.79%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
## What Is OceanFi? OceanFi is an extensive fitness ecosystem, encompassing a Fitness App, a wide array of Innovative Integrations, Social Wellness Features, DeFi Components, a layer-1 Solution, the Fitness Metaverse, and an AI Trainer portal. Seamlessly merging sports science with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven algorithms, OceanFi delivers a diverse range of services and experiences tailored for fitness enthusiasts while incentivizing and rewarding their performance to foster a sustainable and fulfilling community ## What makes OceanFi Unique? 1, Tech Integration AI-Powered Personalization: - AI & IOT Integration: The heart of OceanFi lies in its AI tracking system. This AI learns from user preferences and performance, tailoring workouts to specific goals and progress. - AI Trainer: Personalized wellness is the key to unlocking your full potential. With real-time tracking, instant feedback, personalized recommendations, progress tracking, convenience, and empowerment functions, it's a game-changer in your wellness journey. Privacy & Data Management: This extends from the physical world to the immersive metaverse, ensuring that our users can readily access and monetize their valuable data, all while maintaining their privacy. Defi features & Blockchain Integration: Whether you're earning tokens through exercise, participating in DeFi practices, providing liquidity, shaping the platform's governance, or owning NFTs, OceanFi's DeFi ecosystem is a powerful extension of your financial toolkit. Layer-1 Solutions: Our integration of Layer-1 solutions represents a significant stride in enhancing the efficiency, scalability, and sustainability of our platfo 2, OceanFi breaks down motivational barriers by fostering a supportive social environment and incentivizing participation, transforming fitness into a social experience. - Vibrant Social Elements Fostering Interaction - Group Workouts and Challenge - Educational Center, Trainer, and Expert Interaction
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 OCF 兌換 AUD
A$0.57705459
|1 OCF 兌換 GBP
￡0.29390358
|1 OCF 兌換 EUR
€0.34766643
|1 OCF 兌換 USD
$0.358419
|1 OCF 兌換 MYR
RM1.6128855
|1 OCF 兌換 TRY
₺12.74179545
|1 OCF 兌換 JPY
¥56.00296875
|1 OCF 兌換 RUB
₽36.72361074
|1 OCF 兌換 INR
₹31.03191702
|1 OCF 兌換 IDR
Rp5,875.72037136
|1 OCF 兌換 PHP
₱20.98543245
|1 OCF 兌換 EGP
￡E.17.99980218
|1 OCF 兌換 BRL
R$2.1863559
|1 OCF 兌換 CAD
C$0.51612336
|1 OCF 兌換 BDT
৳43.5479085
|1 OCF 兌換 NGN
₦558.28418697
|1 OCF 兌換 UAH
₴15.09302409
|1 OCF 兌換 VES
Bs19.354626
|1 OCF 兌換 PKR
Rs99.92004882
|1 OCF 兌換 KZT
₸190.24163682
|1 OCF 兌換 THB
฿12.37979226
|1 OCF 兌換 TWD
NT$11.78840091
|1 OCF 兌換 CHF
Fr0.32616129
|1 OCF 兌換 HKD
HK$2.78849982
|1 OCF 兌換 MAD
.د.م3.59852676