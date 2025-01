什麼是OAKS (OAKS)

We are a meme that is based around Jack Dishman's beloved childhood dog. Jack built Clanker, which is an AI token deployment tool. We used that tool to launch Oaks. We are committed to bringing the masses to Clanker and base. Clanker is an ai token deployment tool built into the warpcaster app. It is catching fire on base, and we are the hottest new meme that launched with them. Since launching we have already gotten direct support from Jack and the Clanker team.

