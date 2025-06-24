OAKI 價格 (OAKI)
今天 OAKI (OAKI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 51.98K USD。OAKI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
OAKI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- OAKI 當天價格變化爲 +18.68%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.97M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OAKI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OAKI 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，OAKI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，OAKI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，OAKI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，OAKI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+18.68%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
OAKI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.01%
+18.68%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
OAKI is a groundbreaking regenerative finance protocol that transforms token activity into real-world ecological impact, specifically, planting trees. More than a cryptocurrency, OAKI is a community-owned, Web3-native engine for reforestation, climate coordination, and decentralized impact. At its core is the TerraLoop mechanism: a continuous, automated system that converts token treasury sales into verifiable donations to Team Trees, a trusted environmental initiative where $1 directly funds the planting of one tree. As OAKI’s market cap increases, the daily rate of tree planting scales accordingly, turning market activity into measurable climate action. But OAKI isn’t just financial. It’s built as a living strategy game, where users interact with a digital Earth that evolves as real trees are planted. . OAKI also introduces Proof-of-Plant, a transparent, on-chain verification model that tracks every donation and tree planted. This shifts the narrative from vague ESG claims to fully auditable impact. The tokenomics are simple but purposeful: 70% of the token supply goes directly to reforestation via TerraLoop. 20% fuels new climate partnerships. 10% rewards community participation and growth. Airdrops are distributed to active contributors — not just to speculate, but to reward real involvement in growing both forests and the movement. Through this design, OAKI becomes the first cultural layer of ecological regeneration in Web3 — combining smart contracts, transparent giving, and community storytelling to restore the planet. It invites collaboration from NGOs, gamers, DAOs, investors, KOLs and anyone seeking to build a future where finance heals rather than harms. Project: oakiworld.com Trees: teamtrees.org Twitter: @oakiworld
了解 OAKI（OAKI）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 OAKI 代幣的完整經濟學！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。
