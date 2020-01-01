O3 Swap（O3）資訊

O3 Swap, a proprietary cross-chain aggregation protocol, was designed to achieve more efficient trading pathways using 2 solutions. The first solution is Liquidity Aggregation - aggregating the liquidity source across leading Decentralized Exchanges(DEXs) from mainstream blockchains. Another part is Cross-Chain Exchange - implementing cross-chain protocols that allow DeFi users to freely exchange cross-chain assets with one click within their own wallet.

There are plenty of sources available in the cryptocurrency market, especially with the emerging burst of Layer 2 projects on Ethereum as well as decentralized environments such as chainBinance Smart Chain and Huobi Eco Chain. These chains are independent from each other, the assets of which are not interconvertible. O3 Swap is changing the game in an effort to realize the interconversion of assets from separate chains. At the same time, O3 aggregator provides the best price quote from more than 10 DEXs for users who are seeking for the best price.