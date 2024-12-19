NXT 價格 (NXT)
今天 NXT (NXT) 的實時價格爲 0.00104105 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.04M USD。NXT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
NXT 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 40.13K USD
- NXT 當天價格變化爲 -23.80%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NXT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NXT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，NXT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000325204635882236。
在過去30天內，NXT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000312101。
在過去60天內，NXT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001569165。
在過去90天內，NXT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001212190242667682。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000325204635882236
|-23.80%
|30天
|$ -0.0000312101
|-2.99%
|60天
|$ +0.0001569165
|+15.07%
|90天
|$ +0.0001212190242667682
|+13.18%
NXT 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+6.28%
-23.80%
-20.89%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Nxt uses the blockchain to create an entire ecosystem of decentralized features, all of which require the Nxt currency. Instead of modifying the original Bitcoin source code, as many altcoins have done, Nxt developers wrote their own code in Java from scratch. While Nxt is a public blockchain, licenses for private blockchains based on its software are also available for purchase. The developers refer to Nxt as Blockchain 2.0, providing numerous applications beyond simply keeping a public ledger of transactions. Jelurida BV took over the originally anonymously developed Nxt and now own the IP rights. Kristina Kalcheva, co-founder and legal expert of Jelurida, focuses on how to “explore the different open source licensing models and their enforceability in practice.” Currently, the main developer is an anonymous Star Trek fan, going by the name Jean-Luc Picard. While there is still the active development of Nxt, the parent company Jelurida is also working on a Nxt 2.0, known as Ardor, designed specifically to deal with scalability. Ardor will use the same blockchain technology as Nxt, combined with the idea of ‘child chains.’ According to Travin Keith, Nxt foundation Web and Marketing manager, Ardor allows for a “manageable blockchain size, which solves the problem of scalability by separating transactions and data that do not affect security from those that do, and moving all of those that don’t affect security onto child chains.” The core infrastructure of Nxt is complex. This adds risks as compared to the more lean bitcoin, but makes it easier for external services to be built on top of the blockchain. A peer-peer exchange allowing decentralized trading of shares, crypto assets. Since the blockchain is an unalterable public ledger of transactions, the Asset Exchange provides a trading record for items other than Nxt. To do this, Nxt allows the designation or ""coloring"" of a particular coin, which builds a bridge from the virtual crypto-currency world to the physical world. The ""colored coin"" can represent property, stocks/bonds, commodities, or even concepts. Arbitrary Messages enable the sending of encrypted or plain text, which can also function to send and store up to 1000 bytes of data permanently, or 42 kilobytes of data for a limited amount of time. As a result, it can be used to build file-sharing services, decentralized applications, and higher-level Nxt services. Nxt had no mining phase, all initial units were released to 73 people through a one-time fundraiser via bitcoins, after the announcement of the NXT project in the bitcointalk-forums by BCnext. Combine this with a PoS approach, and you have a situation where the big guys run the table. At one point, the Nxt community had a very public spat with Bitcoin developer Jeff Garzik. Garzik took issue with the Nxt marketing approach, its anonymous developers, and their responses to constructive criticism. Nxt responded to some of these claims, of course, but it remains one of the more controversial moments in its history. Another key problem the Nxt network ran into (like so many others) was blockchain bloat. Nodes get weighed down by the onerous task of having to store every transaction on the Nxt blockchain. This was one reason (among others) why Ardor/Ignis came into existence."
