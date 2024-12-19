NUSA 價格 (NUSA)
今天 NUSA (NUSA) 的實時價格爲 9.56 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 846.50K USD。NUSA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
NUSA 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 668.24 USD
- NUSA 當天價格變化爲 +1.20%
- 其循環供應量爲 88.54K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NUSA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NUSA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，NUSA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.113218。
在過去30天內，NUSA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.7925373840。
在過去60天內，NUSA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.6767514440。
在過去90天內，NUSA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.47506070405161。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.113218
|+1.20%
|30天
|$ +0.7925373840
|+8.29%
|60天
|$ +0.6767514440
|+7.08%
|90天
|$ +0.47506070405161
|+5.23%
NUSA 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.20%
+1.20%
-0.92%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
NUSA's Vision: Enabling an accessible Web3 experience for everyone. We see the future of internet technology will enter the Web3 era where all internet users can have full control over their belongings on the internet. NUSA Features: - Lending Market: Enable users to deposit cryptocurrencies and earn interest or borrow other crypto assets against them. - Swap: Swap your tokens within the BEP20 network a few clicks away. Hassle-free, secure, and low-cost swap platform. - Liquidity Provider: By adding liquidity to pairing tokens, you will get an LP token that can be utilized to get a percentage of the swap fee from the respective liquidity pool. - Farm Pools: More ways to circulate your earnings; Rather than holding your LP token, put it in the farm pools for staking and get a NUSA reward. - Airdrop: Join a strong community by supporting a project while getting rewarded. - Governance Token: NUSA will launch a governance mechanism where holders can get a portion of the revenue generated by Nusa protocols. (Coming Soon!) - NFT Marketplace: NFT marketplace to buy and sell your favorite NFT on the Polygon network. (Coming soon!) There are several utilities for NUSA: - Add any BEP20 token into Nusa Lending Market. - The requirement to join Nusa Airdrop and many other events. You can say it is a participation ticket to join events. - Governance token. In NUSA, there is a governance model where the staked Nusa will represent your portion in a protocol revenue distribution monthly. (Coming soon) - More utilities will be developed as more features are being developed.
