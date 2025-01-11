Nuon 價格 (NUON)
今天 Nuon (NUON) 的實時價格爲 1.04 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。NUON 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Nuon 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.42K USD
- Nuon 當天價格變化爲 -0.14%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NUON兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NUON 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Nuon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001547799950703。
在過去30天內，Nuon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0318045520。
在過去60天內，Nuon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0137183280。
在過去90天內，Nuon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0005078356397812。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001547799950703
|-0.14%
|30天
|$ +0.0318045520
|+3.06%
|60天
|$ +0.0137183280
|+1.32%
|90天
|$ -0.0005078356397812
|-0.04%
Nuon 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.14%
-0.68%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Nuon is about safety and transparency and creating a solution for actually hedging against inflation. It’s also about taking advantage of arbitrage opportunities. And we do that by using unbiased inflation metrics and creating a coin capable of holding its value during periods of inflation. Ultimately, our goal is to turn Nuon into the best purchasing power shield in the world. What makes your project unique? The Nuon protocol is home to the first flatcoin and the only place Nuon can be minted and burned. The uniqueness comes from being the first of its kind and solving a pressing market issue: purchasing power affected by inflation. Nuon is different because we gave up using outdated methods to determine the inflation index. Instead, we use the Truflation index of real, unbiased, authentic, and daily inflation data. To get an idea of how accurate and transparent this method is - Truflation is built on over 10+ million data points, and indices are updated daily. This is a major change compared to the way government inflation metrics gather data. Nuon is unique because it’s not pegged to any fiat, and that means neither inflation nor regulations can affect it. That’s what makes it better than the rest of the stablecoins, which are pegged to fiat, and thus vulnerable. History of your project. It all started in June 2021, when the idea of a decentralized inflation-proof flatcoin was born. In August of that same year, we started working on the design once we had the concept. First, we built out the main elements of Nuon, including the Collateral Hub, Boardroom Governance, and Treasury. Then, in September – December 2022, our testnet was live. So we handled smart contract testing and modeling using historical price data. Also, in September 2022, we passed another essential threshold – the Coinfabrik audit. All that led to where we are now – the Nuon flatcoin mainnet having been launched What’s next for your project? We have ac
|1 NUON 兌換 AUD
A$1.6848
|1 NUON 兌換 GBP
￡0.8424
|1 NUON 兌換 EUR
€1.0088
|1 NUON 兌換 USD
$1.04
|1 NUON 兌換 MYR
RM4.6696
|1 NUON 兌換 TRY
₺36.8368
|1 NUON 兌換 JPY
¥163.9768
|1 NUON 兌換 RUB
₽105.6952
|1 NUON 兌換 INR
₹89.6376
|1 NUON 兌換 IDR
Rp17,049.1776
|1 NUON 兌換 PHP
₱61.36
|1 NUON 兌換 EGP
￡E.52.5512
|1 NUON 兌換 BRL
R$6.3648
|1 NUON 兌換 CAD
C$1.4976
|1 NUON 兌換 BDT
৳126.8592
|1 NUON 兌換 NGN
₦1,612.3952
|1 NUON 兌換 UAH
₴43.9712
|1 NUON 兌換 VES
Bs55.12
|1 NUON 兌換 PKR
Rs289.6088
|1 NUON 兌換 KZT
₸548.808
|1 NUON 兌換 THB
฿36.0672
|1 NUON 兌換 TWD
NT$34.4344
|1 NUON 兌換 CHF
Fr0.9464
|1 NUON 兌換 HKD
HK$8.0912
|1 NUON 兌換 MAD
.د.م10.4416