Num ARS 價格 (NARS)
今天 Num ARS (NARS) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。NARS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Num ARS 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 540.42K USD
- Num ARS 當天價格變化爲 -0.38%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NARS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NARS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Num ARS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Num ARS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Num ARS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Num ARS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.38%
|30天
|$ 0
|-3.51%
|60天
|$ 0
|-3.93%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Num ARS 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.97%
-0.38%
+0.21%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
NUM Finance is a project that aims to create stable cryptocurrencies that follow the value of currencies of emerging countries. We call these cryptocurrencies NUM Stablecoins. Currently there are several stablecoins on the cryptoasset market. However, most of them follow the price of currencies of developed countries. The most well-known examples are the stablecoins pegged to the US dollar as are USDT, USDC, DAI, etc. The existence of these currencies was fundamental to the development of the decentralized finance ecosystem that flourishes today on major blockchains. Activity in decentralized finance protocols grows linearly with the circulation of these stablecoins. In turn, there are other stablecoins that track the price of other currencies from developed countries, however, there are very few stablecoins from emerging or Latin American countries. NUM Finance seeks to facilitate access to cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance to millions of people and businesses in emerging countries through the creation and promotion of NUM Stablecoins. It is precisely in these countries, where monetary problems such as inflation, capital controls, lack of access to credit and complex financial products abound, that decentralized finance can have the greatest impact on the lives of citizens and the economic activity of companies. With NUM Stablecoins and the growth of their adoption, NUM Finance seeks to strengthen local currencies by adding a product that can be used by market players in a completely free manner.
