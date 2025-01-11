NovaX 價格 (NOVAX)
今天 NovaX (NOVAX) 的實時價格爲 0.228064 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。NOVAX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
NovaX 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 135.62 USD
- NovaX 當天價格變化爲 -1.49%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NOVAX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NOVAX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，NovaX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0034580546573217。
在過去30天內，NovaX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0458137471。
在過去60天內，NovaX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0243741347。
在過去90天內，NovaX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0277541703872683。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0034580546573217
|-1.49%
|30天
|$ -0.0458137471
|-20.08%
|60天
|$ -0.0243741347
|-10.68%
|90天
|$ -0.0277541703872683
|-10.84%
NovaX 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.09%
-1.49%
-2.10%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? NovaX is your gateway to a cutting-edge fitness experience that combines the power of blockchain technology with your active lifestyle. Embrace the future of fitness as you mine blockchain tokens, connect with like-minded individuals, and achieve your wellness goals in a thriving community of fitness enthusiasts. With NovaX, you're not just tracking your workouts; you're earning rewards for your efforts and connecting with a dynamic fitness community. Discover a new way to stay motivated, achieve your fitness aspirations, and unlock the full potential of your active lifestyle. What makes your project unique? NovaX embodies a comprehensive Fitness and Social ecosystem, enriched by Gamified Elements and Virtual & Real-word Bridge that elevate it to a Fitness Metaverse. Our platform also integrates various technological applications to empower users' experiences, engagement and prosperity. Emerging technologies are reshaping well-being experiences, demanding a unified platform. NovaX offer a blockchain hub that integrates innovations, catering to personalized fitness demands and becoming the ultimate destination for holistic well-being. History of your project. NovaX was initially conceived when publishing the gitbook in 2022. A fundraising sale was conducted on September 14, 2023 and the Listing date is on September 20, 2023 What’s next for your project? Release mining from Fitness and Defi Features User Growth and Adoption: Comprehensive educational resources, including video tutorials, articles, and webinars, have empowered traders with the knowledge and skills to navigate the cryptocurrency market confidently NovaX roadmap outlines key milestones from Q1 2023 to Q4 2026 can be found on our website What can your token be used for? NovaX token, a versatile digital asset that fuels a range of functionalities within the NovaX ecosystem, offering users a diverse array of utilities to enhance their fitness journey and financial engagement 1. Transaction Incentives: NOVAX holders can earn a share of transaction fee revenue, providing an avenue for users to participate in the platform's financial ecosystem 2. Membership Access: Gain access to exclusive membership tiers, offering users premium features, advanced analytics, and community interactions. 3. DAO Participation: NOVAX token holders participate in the Decentralized Autonomous Organization, wielding voting rights to influence strategic decisions. 4. NFT Airdrops: Holders of NOVAX tokens will receive exclusive NFT airdrops, expanding users' digital asset portfolio with unique NFTs. 5. Staking and Yield Farming: Users can Stake NOVAX tokens to earn passive income and partake in yield farming strategies. 6. Premium Packages: Users can utilize NOVAX token to access premium fitness packages, including personalized plans, virtual training sessions, and expert guidance.
|1 NOVAX 兌換 AUD
A$0.36946368
|1 NOVAX 兌換 GBP
￡0.18473184
|1 NOVAX 兌換 EUR
€0.22122208
|1 NOVAX 兌換 USD
$0.228064
|1 NOVAX 兌換 MYR
RM1.02400736
|1 NOVAX 兌換 TRY
₺8.07802688
|1 NOVAX 兌換 JPY
¥35.95885088
|1 NOVAX 兌換 RUB
₽23.17814432
|1 NOVAX 兌換 INR
₹19.65683616
|1 NOVAX 兌換 IDR
Rp3,738.75350016
|1 NOVAX 兌換 PHP
₱13.455776
|1 NOVAX 兌換 EGP
￡E.11.52407392
|1 NOVAX 兌換 BRL
R$1.39575168
|1 NOVAX 兌換 CAD
C$0.32841216
|1 NOVAX 兌換 BDT
৳27.81924672
|1 NOVAX 兌換 NGN
₦353.58586432
|1 NOVAX 兌換 UAH
₴9.64254592
|1 NOVAX 兌換 VES
Bs12.087392
|1 NOVAX 兌換 PKR
Rs63.50898208
|1 NOVAX 兌換 KZT
₸120.3493728
|1 NOVAX 兌換 THB
฿7.90925952
|1 NOVAX 兌換 TWD
NT$7.55119904
|1 NOVAX 兌換 CHF
Fr0.20753824
|1 NOVAX 兌換 HKD
HK$1.77433792
|1 NOVAX 兌換 MAD
.د.م2.28976256