Notional Finance（NOTE）代幣經濟學

深入了解 Notional Finance（NOTE），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。


Notional Finance（NOTE）資訊

Notional is the first decentralized, Ethereum-based protocol for borrowing and lending at fixed rates and fixed terms. With variable rate lending, DeFi can only serve a small segment of the crypto lending market because variable interest rates don’t provide the certainty that lenders and borrowers require. Notional fixes this by creating a true market for lenders and borrowers that democratizes and empowers individual investors, business owners and institutional investors.

Right now, users can borrow or lend USDC & DAI for up to one year, and ETH & WBTC for up to six months from Notional's on-chain liquidity pools. With Notional's V2 upgrade, liquidity providers enjoy a low-touch experience, and no longer need to roll their debts to new maturities as it is done automatically through the use of nTokens, ERC20 tokens that represent a user's share of the liquidity pool.

After raising a $10 million Series A in May 2021 from some of the top VC firms, including Coinbase Ventures, Notional’s protocol has been relaunched on 11/1 with a host of new features as well as the NOTE governance token.

幣種官網：
https://notional.finance/

Notional Finance（NOTE）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 Notional Finance（NOTE）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 1.57M
$ 1.57M
總供應量：
$ 97.75M
$ 97.75M
流通量：
$ 47.03M
$ 47.03M
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 3.26M
$ 3.26M
最高價：
$ 23.42
$ 23.42
最低價：
$ 0.01610857
$ 0.01610857
目前價格：
$ 0.03338536
$ 0.03338536

Notional Finance（NOTE）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 Notional Finance（NOTE）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 NOTE 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

NOTE 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 NOTE 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 NOTE 代幣的實時價格吧！

NOTE 價格預測

想知道 NOTE 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 NOTE 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。