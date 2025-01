什麼是nofap (NOFAP)

nofap ($nofap) is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain dedicated to supporting the nofap movement and community. The project aims to gamify and incentivize abstinence, with a mission to "save the trenches from gooners" Our Telegram bot, which is already built and functioning (still in progress) helps people do daily "/checkin" or "/journal" to increase their streak on the leaderboard. For "No Nut November" we will also highlight the leaderboard on our website and on through daily tweets to encourage people to take part. There will also be prizes, yet to be determined.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

nofap (NOFAP) 資源 官網