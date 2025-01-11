Nodes Reward Coin 價格 (NRC)
今天 Nodes Reward Coin (NRC) 的實時價格爲 0.00790295 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 25.98K USD。NRC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Nodes Reward Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 187.64 USD
- Nodes Reward Coin 當天價格變化爲 -0.92%
- 其循環供應量爲 3.29M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NRC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NRC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Nodes Reward Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Nodes Reward Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0020319251。
在過去60天內，Nodes Reward Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0037091413。
在過去90天內，Nodes Reward Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.01142821820008933。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.92%
|30天
|$ -0.0020319251
|-25.71%
|60天
|$ -0.0037091413
|-46.93%
|90天
|$ -0.01142821820008933
|-59.11%
Nodes Reward Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.04%
-0.92%
-19.65%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Nodes Reward Coin, affectionately known as NRC, isn't just another star in the cryptocurrency constellation. It's a trailblazer that capitalizes on the prowess of these nodes to enable seamless transactions, enhance the art of consensus, and reward the champions of the network. We have a strong affinity for cryptocurrencies that are true 'coins' with their own blockchain and native value, as opposed to 'tokens' that are built on other platforms. We are a creative agency with a passion for masternodes. ~ NRC & PLatform Relation Nodes Reward Coin (NRC) is the blood that flood the vains of Node Reward Platform. It’s used in everything for payment accross the platform ~ NRC as a Future Financial Security Gain Financial benefits from NRC masternode reward. We provide usecase and liquidity for NRC to be a future investment. ~ NRC as a Peer to Peer Currency Our dedication guarantees the preservation of NRC’s intrinsic value, establishing it as a reliable internet payment currency.
|1 NRC 兌換 AUD
A$0.012802779
|1 NRC 兌換 GBP
￡0.0064013895
|1 NRC 兌換 EUR
€0.0076658615
|1 NRC 兌換 USD
$0.00790295
|1 NRC 兌換 MYR
RM0.0354842455
|1 NRC 兌換 TRY
₺0.279922489
|1 NRC 兌換 JPY
¥1.2460581265
|1 NRC 兌換 RUB
₽0.8031768085
|1 NRC 兌換 INR
₹0.6811552605
|1 NRC 兌換 IDR
Rp129.556536648
|1 NRC 兌換 PHP
₱0.46627405
|1 NRC 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.3993360635
|1 NRC 兌換 BRL
R$0.048366054
|1 NRC 兌換 CAD
C$0.011380248
|1 NRC 兌換 BDT
৳0.964001841
|1 NRC 兌換 NGN
₦12.252575621
|1 NRC 兌換 UAH
₴0.334136726
|1 NRC 兌換 VES
Bs0.41885635
|1 NRC 兌換 PKR
Rs2.2007344865
|1 NRC 兌換 KZT
₸4.170386715
|1 NRC 兌換 THB
฿0.274074306
|1 NRC 兌換 TWD
NT$0.2616666745
|1 NRC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0071916845
|1 NRC 兌換 HKD
HK$0.061484951
|1 NRC 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.079345618