什麼是Nodes Reward Coin (NRC)

Nodes Reward Coin, affectionately known as NRC, isn't just another star in the cryptocurrency constellation. It's a trailblazer that capitalizes on the prowess of these nodes to enable seamless transactions, enhance the art of consensus, and reward the champions of the network. We have a strong affinity for cryptocurrencies that are true 'coins' with their own blockchain and native value, as opposed to 'tokens' that are built on other platforms. We are a creative agency with a passion for masternodes. ~ NRC & PLatform Relation Nodes Reward Coin (NRC) is the blood that flood the vains of Node Reward Platform. It’s used in everything for payment accross the platform ~ NRC as a Future Financial Security Gain Financial benefits from NRC masternode reward. We provide usecase and liquidity for NRC to be a future investment. ~ NRC as a Peer to Peer Currency Our dedication guarantees the preservation of NRC’s intrinsic value, establishing it as a reliable internet payment currency.

Nodes Reward Coin (NRC) 資源 官網