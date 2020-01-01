nod cat（NOD）資訊

NOD CAT is a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the popular nod cat meme. Initially developed by the creator of the JAM token, the project emphasizes community engagement and collaboration. After the original developer's departure, the community took the reins to build a friendly and inclusive environment aimed at uniting enthusiasts of the nod cat meme and fostering growth within the Solana ecosystem.