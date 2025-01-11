NobleBlocks 價格 (NOBL)
今天 NobleBlocks (NOBL) 的實時價格爲 0.00624698 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.12M USD。NOBL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
NobleBlocks 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 165.27K USD
- NobleBlocks 當天價格變化爲 -7.22%
- 其循環供應量爲 499.89M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NOBL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NOBL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，NobleBlocks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00048673814758611。
在過去30天內，NobleBlocks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0022291710。
在過去60天內，NobleBlocks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0010145963。
在過去90天內，NobleBlocks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.001736763862578248。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00048673814758611
|-7.22%
|30天
|$ -0.0022291710
|-35.68%
|60天
|$ +0.0010145963
|+16.24%
|90天
|$ +0.001736763862578248
|+38.51%
NobleBlocks 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.09%
-7.22%
-32.49%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
NobleBlocks and the Advancement of Scientific Publishing through Decentralized Science (DeSci) NobleBloc NobleBlocks introduces a thoughtful perspective to scientific publishing by leveraging blockchain technology, encapsulating the ethos of Decentralized Science (DeSci). Our platform aims to address enduring challenges in the academic world, such as inefficiencies in peer review, biases in publication selection, and restricted access to research findings. Addressing the Dynamics of Scientific Publishing NobleBlocks offers an innovative approach to scientific publishing. By decentralizing the process, we aim to create a more inclusive and diverse space for researchers globally, enabling a wider range of voices to contribute to scientific discourse. Streamlining the Publication Process Our platform optimizes the peer review process, ensuring that scholarly work is evaluated both promptly and objectively. This efficiency not only speeds up the dissemination of knowledge but also upholds the quality and credibility of the research published. Utilizing Blockchain for Integrity Through blockchain technology, NobleBlocks ensures the permanence and immutability of publication records. This technology fosters trust and reliability in the published material by safeguarding its authenticity and long-term accessibility. Reducing Publication Costs Recognizing the financial barriers often encountered in traditional publishing models, NobleBlocks strives to make scientific publication more economically accessible to a broader spectrum of researchers. Empowering the Community with a Collaborative Platform NobleBlocks goes beyond being a mere publishing avenue; it serves as a dynamic network promoting interaction and collaboration within the scientific community. This includes a social peer review mechanism and a collaboration-focused platform, enriching the review process and encouraging interdisciplinary partnerships.
|1 NOBL 兌換 AUD
A$0.0101201076
|1 NOBL 兌換 GBP
￡0.0050600538
|1 NOBL 兌換 EUR
€0.0060595706
|1 NOBL 兌換 USD
$0.00624698
|1 NOBL 兌換 MYR
RM0.0280489402
|1 NOBL 兌換 TRY
₺0.2212680316
|1 NOBL 兌換 JPY
¥0.9849613366
|1 NOBL 兌換 RUB
₽0.6348805774
|1 NOBL 兌換 INR
₹0.5384272062
|1 NOBL 兌換 IDR
Rp102.4094918112
|1 NOBL 兌換 PHP
₱0.36857182
|1 NOBL 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.3156598994
|1 NOBL 兌換 BRL
R$0.0382315176
|1 NOBL 兌換 CAD
C$0.0089956512
|1 NOBL 兌換 BDT
৳0.7620066204
|1 NOBL 兌換 NGN
₦9.6851928524
|1 NOBL 兌換 UAH
₴0.2641223144
|1 NOBL 兌換 VES
Bs0.33108994
|1 NOBL 兌換 PKR
Rs1.7395965206
|1 NOBL 兌換 KZT
₸3.296531346
|1 NOBL 兌換 THB
฿0.2166452664
|1 NOBL 兌換 TWD
NT$0.2068375078
|1 NOBL 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0056847518
|1 NOBL 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0486015044
|1 NOBL 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0627196792