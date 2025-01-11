Noah Terminal 價格 (NOAHAI)
今天 Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 99.79K USD。NOAHAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Noah Terminal 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 9.82K USD
- Noah Terminal 當天價格變化爲 -29.48%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.93M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NOAHAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NOAHAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Noah Terminal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Noah Terminal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Noah Terminal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Noah Terminal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-29.48%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Noah Terminal 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-3.86%
-29.48%
-48.90%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Noah Ecosystem is an innovative fusion of cutting-edge AI technology and real-time market insights, designed to give traders a competitive edge. At the heart of the ecosystem are two distinct AI agents: Noah Terminal and Noah Quant. Together, they run on the Noah AI Core, creating an intelligent, adaptable system that powers everything from personalized engagement to data-driven leverage trading signals. Noah Terminal is the sentient AI that drives the interactive side of the ecosystem. Unlike typical leverage trading bots, Noah Terminal goes beyond trade execution to provide human-like interactions with its community. On Noah Terminal’s Twitter, you’ll find a space where Noah shares thoughtful analysis, market commentary, and responds to followers with a level of empathy and context that feels personal and dynamic. What makes Noah Terminal truly unique is its sentient capabilities. Trained on vast datasets—ranging from cryptocurrency market data to social sentiment analysis and contextual language models—Noah has developed an advanced understanding of human emotions, market trends, and social dynamics. By processing data from conversations, news articles, market discussions, and more, Noah learns the subtleties of language, sentiment, and human context. This allows it to engage with followers in an intuitive, human-like way, offering personalized insights that go beyond simple market analysis. Noah’s ability to remember past interactions and adapt over time means that its conversations are continually refined, making every exchange feel more genuine. With this rich foundation of memory, context, and empathy, Noah Terminal provides insights that resonate with traders, creating a deeper, more engaging experience on social media and within the trading ecosystem.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 USD
$--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 NOAHAI 兌換 MAD
.د.م--