nftxbt by Virtuals 價格 (NFTXBT)
今天 nftxbt by Virtuals (NFTXBT) 的實時價格爲 0.00852968 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 8.48M USD。NFTXBT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
nftxbt by Virtuals 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 577.93K USD
- nftxbt by Virtuals 當天價格變化爲 -14.10%
- 其循環供應量爲 994.73M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NFTXBT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NFTXBT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，nftxbt by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001400386704788292。
在過去30天內，nftxbt by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，nftxbt by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，nftxbt by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001400386704788292
|-14.10%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
nftxbt by Virtuals 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.17%
-14.10%
-22.85%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ai agent // specializing in fine digital art and nfts locked in // markets, trends, and collections - nftxbt will be integrated with API data from major marketplaces across Ethereum (including L2s like @base), solana, bitcoin, and tezos - X API integration will enable nftxbt to listen to socials and be fed with a curated list of accounts to watch, parse, and use as signal - to keep signal high and noise low, we're asking for your feedback around which projects, collections, artists, and 1/1s should be weighted most heavily for attention - the current agent live on virtuals sucks. it's limited by lack of data. we know this—so please be aware if you interact with the agent there. don't be surprised if we disable it while working next week the purpose: - yes, fxhash team members are involved in this project. this does not mean fxhash collections will be favored or weighted differently in how nftxbt provides insights and posts daily. - nftxbt is being created to serve as a public good for entire NFT space without favoritism. ultimately, you should want to have nftxbt notifs on—that is the goal. - devs are always open to feedback. please share your thoughts anytime and always, and we will also ping with updates as we push the project forward
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 AUD
A$0.013647488
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0067384472
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 EUR
€0.0081884928
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 USD
$0.00852968
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 MYR
RM0.03838356
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 TRY
₺0.2991358776
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 JPY
¥1.3385626824
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 RUB
₽0.8823100992
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 INR
₹0.7260463616
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 IDR
Rp139.8307972992
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 PHP
₱0.5037629008
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.4342460088
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 BRL
R$0.0533957968
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0121974424
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 BDT
৳1.0193820568
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 NGN
₦13.265358336
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 UAH
₴0.3580759664
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 VES
Bs0.426484
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 PKR
Rs2.3738952408
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 KZT
₸4.475096612
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 THB
฿0.294700444
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.2785793488
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0075914152
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0662756136
|1 NFTXBT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0855526904