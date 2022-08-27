NFTmall（GEM）代幣經濟學
NFTmall（GEM）資訊
What is NFTmall (GEM)? NFTmall- Pioneers of Multichain GameFi Infrastructure & Phygital NFT Commerce. Introducing a robust multi-chain NFT platform that empowers creativity. It allows NFT creators to have fun while earning. NFTmall is not just a marketplace but a community governed by its utility & governance token GEM. We are a next-gen NFT marketplace & Launchpad for NFT creators, traders, and enthusiasts. Our platform is synergizing Defi and e-commerce to achieve a fully autonomous and royalty-driven marketplace. Bridging NFTs Between Chains NFTmall will also solve the liquidity problem of NFTs / NFT collections minted on chains that lack sufficient liquidity. We will allow the bridging of NFTs across all the chains that NFTmall supports. Screenshot 2022-08-27 at 13.30.50.png Our mission includes bridging the gap between digitized and real-world while allowing real-world use cases for NFTs by introducing revolutionary features like the NFT Materialisation service. Using NFTmall, anyone can mint, list & trade NFTs in a simple & cost-efficient manner. Thanks to its super-efficient smart contracts.
NFTmall = Multichain NFT infrastructure provider + Powerful NFT API + NFT materialisation service + Launchpad.
Benefits of the platform include but are not limited to,
- A super sleek, easy-to-use user interface marketplace & launchpad with beautiful great design.
- Reliable, Cost-efficient & Secured.
- A universal NFT platform for all. Accommodates everyone according to their needs. Offers "Zero" platform fees to mint NFT and charges only 2% on NFT sell or 1% if GEM is used, which is the cheapest in the space.
- Houses famous NFT artists as "Featured Creators" to appreciate creativity.
- Offers different NFT auctioning systems (Timed auction & Open to bid).
- Has its native token, GEM 💎 with various utility & use-cases throughout the ecosystem, including governance of the platform.
- One-of-a-kind platform offers mass NFT materialisation service and delivery worldwide.
- One-of-a-kind mobile app, AR & NFT verification app.
- Has a robust API "NFT explorer" (Google of NFT).
- It aims to offer NFT Fractionalise, lending & borrowing service in the coming days & months.
What problem does the product solve?
- nftmall.io makes NFT minting super simple and accessible in a few clicks in various blockchain networks!
- Houses a wide range of individual NFTs & NFT collections minted on various blockchains.
- Users can buy or sell popular NFT collections minted on different chains from one unified NFTmall platform.
- NFT creation, NFT collections listing, NFT auctioning, NFT buy or sell, finding NFT collections info, finding famous NFT artists as " Featured Creator", and NFT project fundraising from one universal platform. "Your one-stop-shop" for anything & everything related to NFT.
- Bridges the gap between the digital & real world. One-of-a-kind platform offers NFT materialisation services to NFT owners.
- Users can project the NFT into any surface on its various materialise forms before ordering through our AR & NFT verification app in real-time, confirming peace of mind & accurate view.
- "NFT explorer" (Google of NFT) is a handy tool or guide for NFT traders or newcomers in the NFT space. Users can find info on all individual NFT or NFT collections minted on different chains, including their Rarity information).
What positive change should it bring out?
- It should introduce the NFT community and allow NFT minting to a high transaction speed, low-cost chains in a secured manner for NFT minting encouraging creativity.
- It opens up the door for relatively new chains and creates a broader NFT market by introducing them with NFT streamline, allowing NFT minting and trading.
- Bridging the gap between the digital & real world with NFT materialise service creates further use-cases for NFTs and more interest in NFT.
- NFTmall empowers creators by providing a cost-efficient, super sleek, reliable, easy to use user interface platform, which should attract and create interest for newcomers in NFT & crypto space in general.
- It should make the NFT community and NFT creators more diverse and vibrant.
Users can experience a super-fast, reliable, sleek, and easy-to-use user experience platform.
nftmall.io makes NFT minting, listing & trading super easy and efficient for NFT creators & traders.
What's GEM Tokenomics?
Token Info: Symbol: GEM Max Supply: 20 million (Deflationary)
Token Distribution:
5% Private Sale 15% Public Sale 5% Exchange Liquidity 2% Liquidity Mining 30% Marketplace Mining 15% Marketing & Educational Program 5% Technical Bounty & Hackathon 5% Strategic Partnerships 8% Team & Advisors 10% Foundational Reserve
Investor Pitch Deck: https://nftmall.docsend.com/view/hv7mx4savkksnqb7 White Paper: https://nftmall.docsend.com/view/aqitrk9vsfhbahe8 Docs: https://docs.nftmall.io/
NFTmall（GEM）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 NFTmall（GEM）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
NFTmall（GEM）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 NFTmall（GEM）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 GEM 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
GEM 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 GEM 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 GEM 代幣的實時價格吧！
GEM 價格預測
想知道 GEM 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 GEM 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。