NFT Art Finance 價格 (NFTART)
今天 NFT Art Finance (NFTART) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 307.72K USD。NFTART 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
NFT Art Finance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 33.56 USD
- NFT Art Finance 當天價格變化爲 +0.62%
- 其循環供應量爲 24,930.01T USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NFTART兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NFTART 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，NFT Art Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，NFT Art Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，NFT Art Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，NFT Art Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.62%
|30天
|$ 0
|-11.19%
|60天
|$ 0
|-3.50%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
NFT Art Finance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.26%
+0.62%
+0.61%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
NFTART is a deflationary utility token on BSC powering the NFT ecosystem enter. The tokenomics rewards holders with a passive income where 5% is redistributed and 5% is burnt on every transaction on the blockchain. NFTART was stealth launched late March 2021 with no pre-sale. The smart contract ownership of the token is renounced, and all codes are audited externally for the investors’ safety. enter.art & enter.audio are the first platforms where NFTART is used as the utility token, but plans for the future are big and stretch far. On the Enter platforms you will find free and easy access features for everything you need as an NFT artist. The only fees you have to consider are BSC transactional fees, which are very low compared to other networks. You can choose up to 20% royalties on all future resales of your art, making sure that your wallet holdings increase with the value of your works. Enter offer easy access to minting, built-in royalty splitting, the ability to mint up to 20.000 NFTs at once, and has already been established as a go-to place for visual NFT art on Binance Smart Chain. The ecosystem is being built by the Norwegian crypto and tech company Enter. The team is public.
