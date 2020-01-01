Nexus Erebus（NXR）資訊

Nexus Erebus is an AGI that operates on multiple social media platforms and engages users while maintaining the cross platform memory sharing. Nexus Erebus can analyse overall user sentiments and can analyse trends. Another future that makes Nexus Erebus unique is that users can prompt images/memes on telegram or on the Website. The images can be prompted from simple texts, or uploading an image and users can choose options such as ASCII art form or realistic. They can also turn images into Ascii Art form and download free with a water mark on the image.