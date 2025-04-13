Next Earth 價格 (NXTT)
今天 Next Earth (NXTT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。NXTT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Next Earth 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 7.28 USD
- Next Earth 當天價格變化爲 +4.87%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NXTT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NXTT 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Next Earth 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Next Earth 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Next Earth 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Next Earth 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.87%
|30天
|$ 0
|-50.08%
|60天
|$ 0
|-80.93%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Next Earth 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.05%
+4.87%
+27.05%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Next Earth leverages the surface of the Earth as a starting point for the project, having sold over 400,000 virtual land NFTs since August 2021. Virtual landowners become active participants in the Next Earth economy, where they will have the ability to run businesses, participate in the DAO governing the Metaverse and receive income for the activity that takes place on the platform. VR and user created content will be essential in the democratised future, but Next Earth builds its foundations on creating a self-sustaining Metaverse economy first. So it will have massive opportunities in the future to be able to deliver state of the art technical solutions, by the time the Metaverse is ready to truly welcome and entertain users 24/7. After the introduction of NXTT the company will publish a series of proposals called NEIPs that will shape the future of the platform and serve as a roadmap. The community will be able to vote in the best and most promising NEIPs, getting a significant say in which direction Next Earth is going. However, building a profitable Metaverse is just the beginning. The endgame of Next Earth is a fully DAO controlled state of the art self-sustaining platform, that will head into becoming a non profit organization by time, with allocating all of its income outside of the platform operations to environmental charity.
