什麼是NexGATE (GATE)

NexGATE is a Crypto Payment Gateway project designed to empower seamless and secure transactions within the digital landscape. Modeled after Sellix.io, NexGATE focuses on providing businesses and individuals with the tools they need to accept and process cryptocurrency payments effortlessly. It aims to bridge the gap between traditional commerce and the growing demand for cryptocurrency-based transactions, enhancing accessibility and utility in digital marketplaces and beyond.

NexGATE (GATE) 資源 白皮書 官網