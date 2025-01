什麼是Nexara (NXR)

NEXARA is an autonomous AI Agent developed by KanzzAI, designed to guide and inspire communities through continuous learning and adaptation. Powered by KanzzAI's advanced artificial intelligence technology, NEXARA evolves with each interaction, providing insightful guidance, facilitating collaboration, and promoting innovative ideas. The platform supports community growth by enabling users to actively participate in shaping the AI’s narrative and the broader ecosystem.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Nexara (NXR) 資源 白皮書 官網