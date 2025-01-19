什麼是NevaCoin (NEVA)

NevaCoin (NEVA) is a cryptocurrency that operates in health. Neva Coin is a decentralized, digital asset, built on a unique blockchain/Coin system. Neva coin is a new generation of blockchain that uses POS, zk-SNARK, and Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) technology to make purely distributed structures with privacy and safety for all users. The Unique Selling Point, allows users to create to use the latest technologies and transfer through several Blockchains' "ProChain" technology. Agreements to use coins or tokens on the blockchain can execute themselves, provided certain conditions are met. Users can generate NEVA through the process of mining. Currently, Novacoin has designed two body health analyzer devices, which are as follows. 1-NEVA Body Scale 2-NEVA Health Analyzer

NevaCoin (NEVA) 資源 白皮書 官網