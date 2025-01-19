Neutroswap 價格 (NEUTRO)
今天 Neutroswap (NEUTRO) 的實時價格爲 0.02985406 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。NEUTRO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Neutroswap 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.93K USD
- Neutroswap 當天價格變化爲 -0.10%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
今天內，Neutroswap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Neutroswap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0019445621。
在過去60天內，Neutroswap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0040564174。
在過去90天內，Neutroswap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.010012304641056726。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.10%
|30天
|$ +0.0019445621
|+6.51%
|60天
|$ +0.0040564174
|+13.59%
|90天
|$ +0.010012304641056726
|+50.46%
Neutroswap 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.14%
-0.10%
+10.77%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? We have been listed on Defillama https://defillama.com/protocol/neutroswap?denomination=USD with $160k TVL. Please consider listing us. Neutroswap is an automated market-maker (AMM) on the EOS EVM blockchain that is community-driven and offers the lowest fees for swapping assets. It also has some of the most lucrative rewards for staking and yield farming in the entire EOS EVM ecosystem, making it an appealing choice for those looking to generate returns on their assets. What makes your project unique? At Neutroswap, we believe in the power of community-driven projects. That's why we're proud to announce that we will do a fair launch with no private sales or investment from external parties. Our goal is to build a decentralized platform that is truly owned and governed by the community. 100% community-driven launch with no token allocation to the Neutro team or any private investors at launch. History of your project. EOS is one of the largest crypto out there and we see they lack of developers and liquidity. With the launching of EOS EVM, there will be more users, more liquidity coming to EOS EVM. That's why we want to build on top of eos What’s next for your project? Launchpad, concentrated liquidity What can your token be used for? Farm, governance
