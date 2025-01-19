什麼是Neural Tensor Dynamics (NTD)

Neural Tensor Dynamics is an innovator in DeFi technologies, leveraging the power of Bittensor to create an array of DeFi protocols that addresses the diverse needs of users. Built to empower users to participate in the Bittensor network through robust staking solutions, ensuring network growth and earning attractive rewards. NTD also operates highly reliable validator services, where users can have robust participation within the network both actively and passively. Neural Tensor Dynamics (NTD) is built to close the gap by eliminating the hurdles in DeFi participation, the combination of machine learning power, and providing the infrastructure necessary for handy and decentralized finance. Although with decentralized finance (DeFi), there are a lot of benefits to compare with traditional finance, the risk is to figure out how to understand DeFi protocols, to find suitable staking opportunities, and to stay safe with your investment. Majority of users find it difficult to use DEXs, understand the latest smart contracts functionality, and follow the trend of DeFi. NTD gets rid of these obstacles by creating a user-friendly platform that makes DeFi participation seamless to everybody.

Neural Tensor Dynamics (NTD) 資源 白皮書 官網