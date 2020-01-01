Ness Lab（NESS）資訊

Ness LAB is committed to building an information economy around CoinNess, where the creation, consumption, and distribution of abundant information are powered by the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem, and are able to connect and transcend geographical boundaries.

NESS is the native token of Ness Lab. It is designed to connect users with stakeholders, and offer a unique rewards system to incentivize active participation and contribution to the platform's growth.

The NESS token plays a key role in incentivizing and aligning the interests of all parties within the ecosystem. By creating a system of rewards and incentive system that benefits service providers, users, and business partners alike, NESS can help to foster collaboration and innovation within the ecosystem, ultimately leading to its long-term growth and success.