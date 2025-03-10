什麼是Neptune Finance (NEP)

Neptune positions itself as the premier decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Swell Network, leveraging the ve(3,3) concentrated liquidity model and an innovative DEX aggregator to deliver unmatched swap rates and an exceptional user experience. With an innovative approach to liquidity aggregation and efficient trading, Neptune empowers both traders and liquidity providers to navigate the complexities of DeFi effortlessly. Advanced features, such as the Innovative AMM and Powerful Dex Aggregator, ensure users access the best rates by dynamically scanning multiple liquidity sources. Additionally, Neptune employs a governance and rewards system tailored to promote fair token distribution and sustained ecosystem growth.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Neptune Finance (NEP) 資源 官網