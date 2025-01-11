Nelore Coin 價格 (NLC)
今天 Nelore Coin (NLC) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 113.92K USD。NLC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Nelore Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 435.07 USD
- Nelore Coin 當天價格變化爲 +5.75%
- 其循環供應量爲 307.40M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NLC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NLC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Nelore Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Nelore Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Nelore Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Nelore Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.75%
|30天
|$ 0
|+21.43%
|60天
|$ 0
|+2.31%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Nelore Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.05%
+5.75%
+42.42%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The First Agricultural token that gives rewards based on real profit. NELORE COIN is an agricultural business token with multiple farms under management focusing on COW production in Brazil that gives rewards based on real profit. The transaction tax goes to a Treasury account where the money is invested on buying or renting farms in Brazil. This way it creates an intrinsic value that should uphold bear markets and grow with bull markets. The selection of farms is very important so it can be the most profitable for the money invested. Those farms produce a profit which is used to buy NLCs from the Liquidity Pool. Coin buying usually happens every month and in the worst case 2 months. Since the start of the project, NELORE COIN already bought 2 farms in Brazil capable of producing 20.000 COWs with a total of 20 hectares of land. The team at NELORE COIN is composed of Agricultural experts with more than 20 years of experience. It was founded by CEO Marcos Rodrigo, Vice President Carlos Junior and CFO Emerson Muller. Now the team consists of more than 10 people and are in the process of hiring several more. Brazil is the biggest exporter of Agricultural products and NELORE COIN is the first real agricultural token based on Brazil with a real company already created. In the future, it aims to be the biggest farm manager in the world combining WEB3 features into a very old-fashioned sector of the global economy. With blockchain technology it aims to tokenize its NELORE COWS through an internal NFT system and create a Marketplace for real-time transactions of multiple Agricultural products. And it aims to record immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of every product. Other than that it aims to create a speculative investment market on agricultural products in Brazil, partnering with the biggest farmers in the country. Where users will be able to speculate on prices of Cows, Seeds, Oxes, Chicken a
