NeftyBlocks 價格 (NEFTY)
今天 NeftyBlocks (NEFTY) 的實時價格爲 0.00321793 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。NEFTY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
NeftyBlocks 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 70.05 USD
- NeftyBlocks 當天價格變化爲 +1.05%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NEFTY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NEFTY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，NeftyBlocks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，NeftyBlocks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0004602824。
在過去60天內，NeftyBlocks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0016729625。
在過去90天內，NeftyBlocks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0008286941178996884。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.05%
|30天
|$ +0.0004602824
|+14.30%
|60天
|$ +0.0016729625
|+51.99%
|90天
|$ +0.0008286941178996884
|+34.68%
NeftyBlocks 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.61%
+1.05%
+5.04%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The NeftyBlocks NFT platform is a state-of-the-art platform for creating, trading, and managing NFTs on the WAX Blockchain. Our goal is to empower creators and collectors by providing them with the tools they need to easily create, trade, and manage their NFTs. To achieve this, we work closely with the NFT community to understand their needs and deliver tools that meet those needs. We also aim to incentivize participation on the NeftyBlocks platform by providing value to all stakeholders. One of the ways we're doing this is by introducing the NEFTY token. The NEFTY token serves multiple purposes on the platform, including incentivizing the creation and trading of NFTs and providing liquidity. Additionally, secondary market fees on the NeftyBlocks marketplace are shared back with the community of stakers of the NEFTY token. Our approach is based on the belief that sustainable growth can only occur when all stakeholders benefit. Through the NEFTY token, we aim to give creators, buyers, and sellers a say in the future of the platform, while also rewarding them for their active use of NeftyBlocks.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 NEFTY 兌換 AUD
A$0.0052130466
|1 NEFTY 兌換 GBP
￡0.0026065233
|1 NEFTY 兌換 EUR
€0.0031213921
|1 NEFTY 兌換 USD
$0.00321793
|1 NEFTY 兌換 MYR
RM0.0144485057
|1 NEFTY 兌換 TRY
₺0.1139790806
|1 NEFTY 兌換 JPY
¥0.5073710231
|1 NEFTY 兌換 RUB
₽0.3270382259
|1 NEFTY 兌換 INR
₹0.2773533867
|1 NEFTY 兌換 IDR
Rp52.7529423792
|1 NEFTY 兌換 PHP
₱0.18985787
|1 NEFTY 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1626020029
|1 NEFTY 兌換 BRL
R$0.0196937316
|1 NEFTY 兌換 CAD
C$0.0046338192
|1 NEFTY 兌換 BDT
৳0.3925231014
|1 NEFTY 兌換 NGN
₦4.9890143134
|1 NEFTY 兌換 UAH
₴0.1360540804
|1 NEFTY 兌換 VES
Bs0.17055029
|1 NEFTY 兌換 PKR
Rs0.8960969671
|1 NEFTY 兌換 KZT
₸1.698101661
|1 NEFTY 兌換 THB
฿0.1115978124
|1 NEFTY 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1065456623
|1 NEFTY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0029283163
|1 NEFTY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0250354954
|1 NEFTY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0323080172