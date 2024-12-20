Nebulas 價格 (NAS)
今天 Nebulas (NAS) 的實時價格爲 0.00408305 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 185.78K USD。NAS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Nebulas 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 9.25K USD
- Nebulas 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 45.50M USD
今天內，Nebulas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Nebulas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0011626297。
在過去60天內，Nebulas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0007060410。
在過去90天內，Nebulas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001626650853191199。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0011626297
|-28.47%
|60天
|$ -0.0007060410
|-17.29%
|90天
|$ -0.001626650853191199
|-28.48%
Nebulas 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Nebulas is a next generation public blockchain, aiming for a continuously improving ecosystem. Based on its blockchain valuation mechanism, Nebulas proposes future-oriented incentive and consensus systems, and the ability to self-evolve without forking. Many in the crypto community are referring to Nebulas as “the new Google”. While the two are similar in a sense, they hold different use cases. Google is intended for day to day internet information searches, while Nebulas focuses on searches among decentralized applications (DApps), smart contracts, and user’s blockchain assets. Nebulas is being built on a decentralized search framework with open-source algorithms, verifiable computing, and distributed data stores.” Nebulas has three core features of its tech such as Nebulas Rank (NR), it is an Open source, core ranking algorithm based on “liquidity, propagation of users’ assets, and the interactivity between users.” and Nebulas Force (NF): “Nebulas Force (NF) provides the Nebulas blockchain & its distributed applications built on top, the capability to self-evolve”. Nebulas’s official website shows an international team of 14 core members, including Hitters Xu, founder and CEO of Nebulas (who also happens to be the founder of AntShares, now known as NEO). Xu is considered a pioneer in the blockchain industry, founding BitsClub (the very first Blockchain/Bitcoin community in China) in 2013 as well as popular ICO platform ICO 365. He also founded the crypto funds firm, FBG capital. On top of that, he directed an Alibaba financial arm (Ant Financial’s Blockchain Platform) and aided Google’s Search & Anti-Fraud team.
|1 NAS 兌換 AUD
A$0.0064920495
|1 NAS 兌換 GBP
￡0.0032256095
|1 NAS 兌換 EUR
€0.003919728
|1 NAS 兌換 USD
$0.00408305
|1 NAS 兌換 MYR
RM0.018373725
|1 NAS 兌換 TRY
₺0.143315055
|1 NAS 兌換 JPY
¥0.6441011375
|1 NAS 兌換 RUB
₽0.4246372
|1 NAS 兌換 INR
₹0.3475083855
|1 NAS 兌換 IDR
Rp66.935235192
|1 NAS 兌換 PHP
₱0.241389916
|1 NAS 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.207908906
|1 NAS 兌換 BRL
R$0.025069927
|1 NAS 兌換 CAD
C$0.0058387615
|1 NAS 兌換 BDT
৳0.4879653055
|1 NAS 兌換 NGN
₦6.3401192095
|1 NAS 兌換 UAH
₴0.171406439
|1 NAS 兌換 VES
Bs0.2041525
|1 NAS 兌換 PKR
Rs1.1363536455
|1 NAS 兌換 KZT
₸2.1421721825
|1 NAS 兌換 THB
฿0.141355191
|1 NAS 兌換 TWD
NT$0.133352413
|1 NAS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0036339145
|1 NAS 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0317252985
|1 NAS 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0409529915