什麼是Nebula (NEBULA)

Intuitive, seamless and fully-customizable multi-chain trading. Nebula offers the ability to create customized multi-chain trading layouts to fit their trading style and needs therefore giving an unparalleled experience. Users are able to monitor and trade deployments from several chains concurrently with zero friction using Nebula's Custom Feeds or trade with more in-depth information on Nebula's Live Feeds. Traders can also add promising tokens to their Watchlist for real-time updates amongst many more features.

